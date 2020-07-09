Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shot at home: Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘unique’ experience!

Shot at home: Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘unique’ experience!

The senior actor has shot for a new web show, The Gone Game, from within the confines of his home; says it was an ‘exhausting’ experience for him as an actor

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:39 IST

By Prashant Singh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Before his new show, The Gone Game, actor Sanjay Kapoor appeared in 2018’s web series, Lust Stories

For most of the people, the lockdown days have been about watching web shows/films on OTT platforms, cooking new dishes or just chilling out. But Sanjay Kapoor’s lockdown experience has been unique, as the actor has worked from home. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he shot for a new web show, The Gone Game, from within the confines of his home, over the last 26-27 days.

“To start with, I really liked the script, and plus, I knew that it was going to be a totally new experience for me. It’s a thriller that has Covid-19 pandemic as the backdrop,” says Kapoor, adding that though he has worked on a number of films, TV shows and web series till date, this experience is “incomparable.”

 

He explains: “Also, I was like, ‘once the pandemic is over, and you are on the other side, you should be able to look back and feel that you did something spectacular even during the lockdown (laughs).’ Herein, I wasn’t just an actor, but I was also the cameraman, production designer, light-man and makeup artist too. Every actor has shot for 7-8 days individually,” he says.



The Lust Stories actor says he and other actors first shot a promo to see “if it’s looking good” before going ahead with the shoot at home. “As an actor, it’s very exhausting experience though. So, if we work for 12 hours in a ‘normal’ set up on a film set, herein, we could work for just around six hours, because you are also checking the lighting, camera and makeup etc.,” he says.

Kapoor also finds it “amazing” that though the work on the show is finished, he didn’t meet even a single person from the cast or crew. “Among actors, I have only met Arjun Mathur, when we worked in Luck By Chance. So, it’s been unique in every possible way,” says the senior actor.

 

Ask Kapoor if he took help from his kids vis-à-vis technical aspects and he says: “Not really! But initially, when I started work on it, I cajoled my son (Jahaan Kapoor) into helping with holding the camera for a few of the objective shots. Otherwise, the director (Nikhil Nagesh Bhat), DoP and the team was constantly there on Zoom call, giving cues and overlooking things,” he concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi asks agencies to rate all firms
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
ICSE, ISC results to be out today
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
Holder wins early battle with Stokes as Windies take control
Jul 10, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.