‘Should’ve watched my films in theatres then’: Anurag Kashyap reacts after fan says he made great films but got ‘starstruck’

Anurag Kashyap has reacted to a Twitter user who said that the director got ‘starstruck’ after his great bunch of films.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap says people should have watched and supported his films if they did not want him to get ‘starstruck’.

Anurag Kashyap is not one to accept your backhanded compliments. On Sunday, a ‘fan’ called him a legend in a tweet for making great films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. However, the way the tweet ended, did not sit well with Anurag.

“Anurag Kashyap is legend , the one with Masterpiece of Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur..Such classics to be taught in film school..BUT then he got star struck,” read the fan’s tweet. They were most likely referring to Anurag’s film Bombay Velvet which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

 

Anurag knows that a film’s success also depends of the audience that watches and supports it. He wrote in his reply, “Had you watched that film in a cinema hall, then neither would I have to be starstruck nor you’d be left screaming ‘nepotism, nepotism, nepotism’.”



Earlier on Sunday, Anurag had tweet about Richa Chadha’s blogpost mentioning how she was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur movies. “She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Despite the film being seen the world over and playing on various OTT platform, according to them they haven’t made any money on a film that was made under 18 Cr. And then they actually Once few years back asked me to make a part 3,” he added.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

In her blog, Richa had said that in India, actors aren’t given residuals for their work,which be the reason why many yesteryear actors were reportedly left destitute in their final days. However, she added that the film’s sustained popularity means someone must be profiting from it. “If I am not wrong, again, (going by rules for residual payments in other film industries) even if I were to earn royalty of this film, (*if I worked under the SAG guidelines, I would get only be getting a small percentage, under different categories capped at a maximum of 6.2 percent).”

