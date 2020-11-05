Shraddha Kapoor beats Deepika Padukone to become 3rd most followed Indian on Instagram. Here’s who made it to top 2

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is the third most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram and has dethroned Deepika Padukone from the spot. With 56.5 million followers, Shraddha is just a few million followers behind Priyanka Chopra, who has 58 million followers. Deepika has 52 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

While Deepika and Priyanka have forever been in tussle for the second place, the first spot has belonged to cricketer Virat Kohli and he has been unchallenged for years with his 82 million followers. Last year, both Deepika and Priyanka’s name had appeared on a list of people with most fake followers on Instagram. At sixth place on the fake followers’ list, a massive 48% of Deepika’s followers were bots, according to an analysis from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP).

Shraddha has seen a steep rise in her follower count over the last year. Her Instagram page is populated with glamourous pictures, brand endorsements, promotional videos of her movies, birthday wishes for friends and family and often, some delicious-looking food.

Priyanka, meanwhile, posts pictures from shoots, with her husband Nick Jonas and uses the platform to raise awareness about small businesses and entrepreneurs and to also publishes her weekly list of all the things and people that inspired her through the week.

Virat usually posts pictures from his matches and his profile grid is currently chock-a-block with pictures from IPL and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also shares brand endorsements and an occasional picture with wife Anushka Sharma.

Worldwide, the most followed person is still footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with an unmatched 241 million followers. He is followed by singer Ariana Grande (205 million) and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (202 million).

