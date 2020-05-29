Shraddha Kapoor, brother Siddhanth go grocery shopping with masks and gloves on: ‘Adventure with my bhaiya’

Sections
Updated: May 29, 2020 12:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth.

As India learns to live with the new normal as lockdown restrictions are eased, Bollywod celebs are also following suit. Actor Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth went grocery shopping on Thursday but made sure they followed precautions as specified by the government.

Sharing a picture, Shraddha wrote: “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor.” Siddhanth replied saying, “What fun yaaaaa . Should do this everyday (kidding).” The picture showed a spectacled Shraddha in a black mask with her brother in a white mask, cap and a pair of gloves.

 

Shraddha often posts pictures with her brother and other family members. On the occasion of Brother’s Day, she had posted pictures from her childhood and written: “Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros!@siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant.”



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him ‘baller’ again: ‘Nobody is telling me what it means’

On Mother’s Day, earlier this month, she had posted a stunning monochrome picture of her mother and written: “Everyday, You love unconditionally. Everyday, You pave the way. Everyday, You light up my life. Everyday, I am thankful to be your daughter. Everyday, Is Your Day. Happy Mother’s Day Mommy.”

Last year in October, she had posted a picture of her dad, actor Shakti Kapoor from his teenage years and had written: “My dad and his buddy Sunil Narula, 42-45 years ago.”

What many may not know is that Shraddha is related to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Posting a picture with Lata last year, Shraddha had written: “Happy 90th birthday to my beloved grand aunt Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar.”

