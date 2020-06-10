Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor enjoys scooter ride around town with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys scooter ride around town with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta were spotted on a scooter around Mumbai after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shraddha Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shreshta in Mumbai on Tuesday. The two were seen enjoying a scooter ride around town.

A paparazzi video shows Shraddha riding pillion with Rohan and both of them are seen with masks on. Shraddha is seen in a black t-shirt, black track pants and black cap while Rohan is seen in a white t-shirt and printed blue shorts.

 

Shraddha and Rohan have not commented on their rumoured relationship. However, in an interview with The Times Of India, Shraddha said that she is too busy with her work to even think about marriage. “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’,” she had said in January.

Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor told SpotboyE last year that the rumours of her wedding were “bulls**t”. He said, “There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.”

Also read: First KBC winner Harshvardhan Nawathe: ‘Amitabh Bachchan spoke to me for one hour, asked me to take care of my parents’

“His father, Rakesh (Bollywood photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent,” Shakti had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
Jun 10, 2020 15:59 IST
‘You always think it’s out’: Kohli trolls Jadeja over DRS calls
Jun 10, 2020 15:51 IST
PUBG Mobile top grossing game in May: Sensor Tower
Jun 10, 2020 15:49 IST
UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam 2020 won’t be conducted, no vacancy reported
Jun 10, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.