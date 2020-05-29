Sections
Shraddha Kapoor shows how to keep coronavirus away in Stree style, asks fans to stay home: 'O Corona kal aana'

Check out the Stree-inspired picture that Shraddha Kapoor shared as she asked fans to stay home and safe.

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shraddha Kapoor was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in Stree.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of someone taking a cue from her film opposite Rajkummar Rao, Stree. She shared a picture originally posted by the official handle of Maddock Films, in which a Stree-inspired poster can be seen outside the gate of someone’s residence. “O corona kal aana (O Corona, come tomorrow),” the poster reads.

Shraddha re-posted the picture on her Instagram stories. Stree, a horror-comedy, used the tagline “O Stree kal aana” to ward off a vengeful female spirit. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, Shraddha went grocery shopping with her brother and actor Siddhanth and shared a picture on Instagram. Posting a picture in which the siblings posed in face masks, Shraddha wrote: “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor.” Siddhanth replied saying, “What fun yaaaaa . Should do this everyday (kidding).” The picture showed a spectacled Shraddha in a black mask while Siddhanth was in a white mask.

Siddhanth and Shraddha are currently staying together with their parents amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. Speaking about the time spent with family, Shakti had said, “We have three sections in the house. I am very happy that everyone wants to be on their own- my wife into her prayers, Shraddha into reading and exercising, Siddhant is into social servicing at this point in time. In my section, every morning, I put on the television, wishing to hear that everything is under control now. But nothing like this is happening. I am not getting very good sleep.”



