Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate as Ek Villain completes 6 years, thank fans for showering love on film

Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra thanked fans for their affection for Ek Villain as the Mohit Suri directorial completed six years.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra recalled the making of Ek Villain.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram Stories to revisit their film Ek Villain as it completed six years. They also shared fan-made collages from the film’s stills and clips.

Sharing a Thank You note, Shraddha wrote: “6 years of Ek Villain today. Thank you all do much for the beautiful edits and all the love. Thank you all for giving so so much love to Aisha. I was fortunate enough to get to play such a soulful character who spread love and happiness around. Thanks for trusting me with it.” She also tagged director Mohit Suri, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth.

Shraddha posted several fan-made pics and video clips as well.

Sidharth also posted a note on Instagram Stories with pictures and video clips and wrote: “#6YearsofVillain brings back memories of prep and shoot of this film, my third film but had so many firsts for me with an amazing cast n crew. Thank u guys for all the love that u have shown all these years. He also thanked director Mohit Suri and other people associated with the film.”

Sidharth spoke the making of the film.

Also read: Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic



The story revolved around a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer and was a revenge drama. When it released in 2014, the film did not receive favourable reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: “In Ek Villain, director Mohit Suri takes slices from a variety of genres - romance, crime, murder, revenge, all of which he’s dabbled in previous films, with varying degrees of success - and tosses them in the blender. The result resembles one of those slushy green smoothies, where no one element stands out and the overall flavour is, at best, unpleasant.”



The film, however, was lapped up by masses - reportedly made an estimated budget of Rs 39 crore, it minted an estimated Rs 169.62 crore.

