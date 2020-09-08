Shraddha Kapoor wishes ‘aaji’ Asha Bhosle on her birthday, shares singer’s pic with sister Meena

Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. The actor shared picture of Asha with her older sister Meena Khadikar. Incidentally, on Monday, Meena celebrated her birthday.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote: “Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji.” In the picture, the Mangeshkar sisters standing in front of a big portrait of Asha in the background. It may be recalled that Meena too has sung songs in Bollywood movies, though she has not been as prolific as her siblings Lata Mangeshkar and Asha.

On Meena’s birthday on Monday, Asha had posted a black-and-white throwback picture from their childhood and had written with a dash of nostalgia, “Join me in wishing my elder sister Meena Tai on her 89th birthday today. Meena Tai & I in this photo as I remember our childhood days. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the...”

Asha Bhosle’s birthday cake.

While Asha turns 87 on Tuesday, her sister Meena turned 89 on Monday. Asha shared a picture of her birthday cake as her Instagram stories.

Among other family members who wished the singer was her niece and one-time actor Tejaswini Kolhapure, who too shared a picture of the two sisters to wish them.

Asha may not be singing in films these days but she remains active. Asha, who is well known for her culinary skills, runs a successful restaurant in Dubai. Speaking to Hindustan Times about life in lockdown in June this year, she had said: “In many ways, this is quite a nice thing - my son is often in Dubai on work, while my grandchildren are in school - but this time around, we have been together for a good one month. This is such a beautiful feeling, my granddaughter is full of life.”

The singer, who has been singing since 1943, continued how like all bad times, this pandemic, shall also pass by. She had said, “I haven’t seen a world like this before - I was a young, I was born in 1933, when diseases like plague, cholera, influenza, typhoid etc. were around but we as a family managed to get past them.”

