Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi a happy anniversary with rare photos from family album

Shraddha Kapoor honoured her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, on their wedding anniversary with throwback pictures from their family album. She took to Instagram to wish them on their special day, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor.”

In one of the photos, Shakti and Shivangi pose with their children, Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, during a family holiday in the mountains. The other is a black-and-white picture of the couple in their younger days.

“Happiest anniversary to them,” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comments section. Prateik Babbar dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also wished Shakti and Shivangi, and showered love on the ‘cute family’.

Shakti and Shivangi’s love story is as filmy as it gets. They fell in love while shooting for Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet (1980) and were secretly in a relationship for two years. When she told her parents that she wanted to marry him, they opposed the union.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, Shakti had said, “Shivangi and I eloped and got married. She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away.”

Also read: Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it’s been rough but it will be ok soon’. Mouni Roy sends ‘lots of love’

Shivangi’s parents cut off all contact with her after she married Shakti. Relations improved only after their son, Siddhanth, was born.

In 2007, Shakti and Shivangi participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. However, they quit the show after a few episodes as she was suffering from back pain and could not perform.

Shakti, who made his acting debut in 1975, has appeared in a number of films including Mawaali, Tohfa, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna and Judwaa. He also participated in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss but was evicted in the fourth week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more