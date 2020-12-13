Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi a happy anniversary with rare photos from family album

Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi a happy anniversary with rare photos from family album

On Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure’s wedding anniversary, their daughter Shraddha Kapoor wished them by sharing throwback photos from their family album. See her Instagram post here.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure with their children, Siddhanth and Shraddha.

Shraddha Kapoor honoured her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, on their wedding anniversary with throwback pictures from their family album. She took to Instagram to wish them on their special day, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor.”

In one of the photos, Shakti and Shivangi pose with their children, Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, during a family holiday in the mountains. The other is a black-and-white picture of the couple in their younger days.

“Happiest anniversary to them,” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comments section. Prateik Babbar dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also wished Shakti and Shivangi, and showered love on the ‘cute family’.

 



Shakti and Shivangi’s love story is as filmy as it gets. They fell in love while shooting for Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet (1980) and were secretly in a relationship for two years. When she told her parents that she wanted to marry him, they opposed the union.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, Shakti had said, “Shivangi and I eloped and got married. She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away.”

Also read: Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it’s been rough but it will be ok soon’. Mouni Roy sends ‘lots of love’

Shivangi’s parents cut off all contact with her after she married Shakti. Relations improved only after their son, Siddhanth, was born.

In 2007, Shakti and Shivangi participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. However, they quit the show after a few episodes as she was suffering from back pain and could not perform.

Shakti, who made his acting debut in 1975, has appeared in a number of films including Mawaali, Tohfa, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna and Judwaa. He also participated in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss but was evicted in the fourth week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
by HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

YourSpace: Pune residents unite to protect Vetal tekdi
by Prachi Bari
TMC talks to disgruntled minister Rajib Banerjee, expels rebel Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
by Tanmay Chatterjee
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.