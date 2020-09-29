Shruti Haasan: ‘I’ve been a part of some blockbusters, but didn’t have a great time doing them’

Shruti Haasan, who has been successfully straddling Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries for years, opened up about how her film choices have evolved over the years. She said that she once gave in to the pressure and chose commercial entertainers but did not have a very good time shooting for them.

In an interview, Shruti said that she has stopped listening to others about the kind of projects she should take up and is more ‘honest’ with her choices now. She was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, which released on Zee5 earlier this year, after a delay of several years.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shruti said, “I no longer listen to people who say we need to do only commercial films. I’ve been a part of some blockbusters, but didn’t have a great time doing them. I am making more honest choices now.”

Shruti, who has been rather selective with her films in Bollywood, chalked it to being offered better projects in the South. “It’s about balancing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and I always get better roles down South,” she said.

Also read | Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti had said that she has ‘felt like an outsider’ in Bollywood on several occasions. “I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I’m doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they’ll say, ‘Oh, but you’re not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it isn’t,” she had said.

Before Yaara, Shruti’s last Bollywood release was Behen Hogi Teri in 2017. She currently has a Telugu film, Krack, and a Tamil film titled Laabam in the pipeline. She will be shooting for these films in the coming months.

Follow @htshowbiz for more