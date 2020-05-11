Shruti Haasan on dad Kamal Haasan: ‘He never punished, yelled at me’

Shruti Hasaan says dad Kamal Haasan would simply let her know that he was disappointed in her.

Actor Shruti Haasan says her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her. Shruti was treating her fans with a question-and-answer session, where one user asked the “worst punishment” she has got from her father.

Shruti replied: “My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn’t like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like ‘I am so disappointed’.”

A second fan asked about Kamal, to which Shruti said: “He’s very well. He’s in Chennai isolating himself and doing well.”

The actor, who is also known for her vocal prowess, said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose “heavy metal”. She added: “If I had to listen everyday... yeah... probably... without a doubt actually.”

What’s the first thing you would do when the lockdown ends, one asked. “I would definitely go back to work. I miss working and I will go to work only when it’s safe,” she said.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Talking about her Telugu film Gabbar Singh completing eight years, Shruti said she feels lucky to be a part of such a super hit movie. “It feels so good. I feel really lucky and blessed to have been part of such a big superhit movie... it changed a lot of things for me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more