Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan on dad Kamal Haasan: ‘He never punished, yelled at me’

Shruti Haasan on dad Kamal Haasan: ‘He never punished, yelled at me’

Shruti Haasan has shared how her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan never punished her as a child.

Updated: May 11, 2020 08:11 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai, Indo Asian News Service Mumbai

Shruti Hasaan says dad Kamal Haasan would simply let her know that he was disappointed in her.

Actor Shruti Haasan says her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her. Shruti was treating her fans with a question-and-answer session, where one user asked the “worst punishment” she has got from her father.

Shruti replied: “My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn’t like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like ‘I am so disappointed’.”

 

A second fan asked about Kamal, to which Shruti said: “He’s very well. He’s in Chennai isolating himself and doing well.”



The actor, who is also known for her vocal prowess, said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose “heavy metal”. She added: “If I had to listen everyday... yeah... probably... without a doubt actually.”

What’s the first thing you would do when the lockdown ends, one asked. “I would definitely go back to work. I miss working and I will go to work only when it’s safe,” she said.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Talking about her Telugu film Gabbar Singh completing eight years, Shruti said she feels lucky to be a part of such a super hit movie. “It feels so good. I feel really lucky and blessed to have been part of such a big superhit movie... it changed a lot of things for me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
May 11, 2020 09:28 IST
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
May 11, 2020 08:40 IST
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
May 11, 2020 07:20 IST
Live: Odisha records 14 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 391
May 11, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

Emotional Arjun Kapoor says handling lockdown on Mother’s Day ‘too much’
May 11, 2020 09:58 IST
Kohli was sledging and abusing our batsmen: BAN pacer on bitter rivalry
May 11, 2020 09:52 IST
Shahid Kapoor pays tribute to mother Neelima Azim, see pics
May 11, 2020 09:51 IST
Couple gets married at Gurudwara in Kanpur abiding by social distancing norms, wear masks and face shield
May 11, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.