Shruti Haasan reveals the only time dad Kamal Haasan has given her professional advice

Actor Shruti Haasan, who teams up with director Tigmanshu Dhulia on Yaara, has said that her dad, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, helped her ace the look she dons for a woman in her 50s for the film where Shruti will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma in the film.

Shruti told Mid-Day, “My dad suggested I pull out a picture of my mother [Sarika] and him when they were in their 50s. He said, ‘Study how our faces look and use that as reference’. So, we didn’t go overboard with the make-up. That’s probably the only time my dad helped me (professionally). I am glad that the film looks fresh. The story is set in 1975, and hence, does not run the risk of looking dated,” she added. An adaptation of a French film, Yaara traces the relationship of four friends, from their childhood till their 50s .

Speaking about her role in Yaara, Shruti had recently said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Yaara is about relationships, betrayal, trust and the circle of friendship. I play the character of Sukanya in this narrative. It is a film that starts in the late 70s and kind of continues into the 90s, so I had the chance to play a younger as well as older woman, which was really exciting for me. Sukanya is a character who is extremely strong-willed and has very strong political opinions. The film starts with the ‘chaukdi gang’ - these four guys - and her insertion into the story changes the milieu of it.”

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj denies interfering in Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar: ‘I only went on sets once’

Director Tigmanshu had told HT , “ I was full of anger and started working on Yaara soon after (Bullet Raja). With Yaara, I have tried to improve on the mistakes I made in that film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more