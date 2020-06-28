Shruti Haasan shares pictures from gorgeous underwater photoshoot. See pics

Sections
Shruti Haasan has shared pictures from an underwater photoshoot on her Instagram profile. See her pictures here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shruti Haasan takes a glamourous swim.

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has shared pictures from an underwater photoshoot, leaving her fans impressed. She shred almost half a dozen picture from the shoot on her Instagram profile, proving that he modelling game was always strong.

The photos show Shruti in a black flowy dress and heavy silver necklaces and wrist cuffs. Her hair is moving about her like a dark cloud as she strikes various poses. “Floating in waiting - my feet never reach the ground,” she captioned a photo. Someone noticed that the picture looked a lot like Ophelia, a famous painting by Sir John Everett Millais. In it, Ophelia from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, is seen floating down a stream, singing before she drowns herself.

 

 



 

 

Shruti added more whimsical captions to her pictures such as, “I can go anywhere I dream of” and “I can dance anywhere.” Her fans thought the pictures were “So beautiful and gorgeous.”

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Shruti also recently shared a picture of her eyes, showing her birth mark to her followers. “Yes, those are birthmarks in my eye - no it’s not some weird reaction - no it’s not a disease- yes they get lighter and darker just like freckles - yes it’s very common- yes I have had them for years and years and I think they’re super special ?? and YES you should celebrate all the things that make you YOU,” Shruti wrote.

Shruti made her Hindi film debut in 2000 with the film Luck. She was later seen in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Behen Hogi Teri and DDay. In South film industry, she has worked in movies such as Gabbar Singh, Yevadu and Puli. She will next be seen in Telugu movie Krack and Tamil movie Laabam.

