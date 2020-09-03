Shruti Modi knew about Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug use, claims her lawyer, says SSR’s family may have ‘some grievances’ against her

Ashok Saraogi, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Shruti Modi, has said that his client was aware of the actor’s drug use, and had expressed a desire to distance herself from it. After she told Sushant that she wanted to quit as his manager, the actor insisted that Shruti stay on, the lawyer said.

In an interview to The Times of India, Saraogi said, “When she found out about it (Sushant’s drug use) after 10 days of joining, Shruti decided to quit but Sushant told her to stay back and told her that he will not be party to it. So she continued to work as his manager on this condition.” He said that Shruti’s name has been dragged into the investigation because she refused to comply with certain demands made by Sushant’s family. “It is possible that she did not follow the instructions of the sister, so they may have some grievances. They wanted certain account details from her which she declined to part with,” he said.

Recently leaked chat messages between Shruti and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seemed to suggest that the celebrity manager was aware of Sushant’s use of marijuana. Her lawyer’s comments come a day after the counsels for both Sushant and Rhea have spoken in the press.

At a Wednesday press conference, Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant’s father in his case against Rhea, spoke about various topics related to the case. Commenting on leaked WhatsApp conversations that suggested that Sushant’s sisters were familiar with his psychological problems, and arranged for him to get medicines on June 8, he said, “This medicine is for anxiety. Check with any psychiatrist. Anxiety is mentioned in the FIR.”

In a previous interview to Pinkvilla, he had said that Sushant never did hard drugs. “Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption,” he’d said.

A drug angle in Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, while the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are carrying out separate probes into the actor’s death. Sushant died on June 14. Rhea has been accused of abetting his suicide.

