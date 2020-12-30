Shruti Seth undergoes ‘emergency surgery’, averts ‘major health crisis’. Read her post

Actor Shruti Seth has revealed that she underwent an ‘emergency surgery’ that put an abrupt end to all her end-of-year plans. In a social media post, she expressed her gratitude and wrote that one must always count their blessings.

Sharing a picture of herself, in hospital, she wrote that she averted a ‘major health crisis’. The picture showed the actor lying on a hospital bed, with her eyes closed.

She wrote in her caption, “Stay in the moment. So, 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn’t really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled. Sharing my learnings: Do not take your health for granted. Ever!”

She continued, “Hospitals make you realise that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality and the life experiences, we’re all just biology. Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip. And I love food and I missed it so much. Even the most basic bodily functions are the work of some incredible engineering so be grateful for just being able to open your eyes every morning or being able to fall asleep at night. Be good to your body so it can’t return the favour when you need it. Count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being.”

She added, “I’m just happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks! I’m sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. PS: Even though I may not know many of you personally I’m thankful for your love and blessings. Always!”

Several of her industry friends sent good vibes her way. Tara Sharma wrote in the comments section, “Shru wishes for a full and speedy recovery and loads of love.” Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, “Feel better soon.”

“Oh no! Shru what happened... Get well soon, “ wrote Karanvir Bohra. “The tightest tightest hug my lovely Shru,” wrote Maria Goretti.

Earlier this year, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Shruti had expressed her gratitude at being able to spend more time with her daughter, due to the coronavirus lockdown. She’d said, “I can’t express how happy I am to be home. I am glad I am getting a chance to hang out with my daughter. While I was shooting, I would barely see her. I would only see her in the morning when she goes to school and I go to shoot.”

