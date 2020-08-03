Shweta Bachchan misses Abhishek Bachchan on Raksha Bandhan: ‘I’m even missing your lectures, get back home’

Shweta Bachchan has shared an emotional note for her actor brother Abhishek Bachchan on Raksha Bandhan. Abhishek is currently admitted at Nanavati hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19. His father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also admitted at the hospital but were discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Sharing a childhood picture with Abhishek on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!”

Abhishek also shared a childhood picture of Shweta and his cousin sisters Naina, Namrita and Nilima on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don’t kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the pic, “Awww...lucky boy, having so many to spoil u.”

A few hours earlier, Amitabh had shared a collage of the brother-sister duos in the Bachchan family. It had then-and-now pictures of Abhishek and Shweta and one of his granddaughter Aaradhya posing with Shweta’s son Agastya Nanda.

He’d written, “.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side ..Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever.”

Also read: Raksha Bandhan: From Ranbir-Riddhima to Abhishek-Shweta, here are 9 most talked about brother-sister duos of Bollywood

Sharing how much he is missing Abhishek, he wrote on his blog, “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care .. the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus ..”

He ended the blog post with, “feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more