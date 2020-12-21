Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak aces Rosie The Saffron Chapter mahurat shot, leaves director Vishal Mishra impressed

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, has begun shooting for her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, in Pune. The first day of shoot involved a night sequence, with her giving the mahurat shot.

Director Vishal Mishra is already impressed with Palak’s acting chops and heaped praise on her. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hard working and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai,” he said in a statement.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a horror thriller said to be based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO organisation in Gurugram. Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, is also playing a pivotal role in it.

“It was a very special moment for me and a special film to me. I knew that I had to be present on the first day of the shoot of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Being a producer is teaching me a lot. It is new for me but I am enjoying every bit of it and really looking forward to it. Besides, I was waiting to get back to a film set,” he said.

Prernaa V Arora, who is co-producing Rosie: The Saffron Chapter under Mandiraa Entertainment, said, “We knew that shooting during these tough times would not be easy but then, we made sure that we adhere to every guideline to make our sets a safe place for the cast and the crew. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is our passion project.” The film is also being co-produced by the K Sera Sera group.

Earlier, Vivek had said that a fresh face will be cast in a prominent role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, after a nationwide hunt. “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry,” he had said.

