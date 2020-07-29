Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari to debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, see poster

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The first poster of the show introduces Palak as the titular character Rosie, a call centre employee.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - to enact the title role in #Rosie... Directed by Vishal Mishra... Starts later this year... Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and #VivekOberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora.”

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is said to be based on true events that took place in Gurugram. The film will be based on the story of disappearance of a woman in the city.

Talking about her daughter’s future aspirations, Shweta had told Hindustan Times in an interview in December, “She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

Talking about the film, Vivek had said, “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry.”

He had added, “In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches. I’m excited that this project, like Iti is backed by Vivek Anand Oberoi and Prerna V Arora, who share my vision on both films. Being an outsider myself, I can relate to the struggles or challenges that are posed in this industry. I’ve been lucky to get so much acceptance and support here, and I want to pass it onto those who are trying to make it here.”

