Home / Bollywood / Shweta Tripathi on the Bollywood’s favouritism debate: It is human nature to be biased, we can’t totally detach ourselves

Actor Shweta Tripathi says that nepotism and favouritism happen in all industries and everywhere.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:59 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Shweta Tripathi doesn’t totally dismiss the fact that there are problematic areas in the film industry.

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput not only intensified the scrutiny on Bollywood but also triggered debates around if it’s indeed a dark place, especially for outsiders. Actor Shweta Tripathi, a rank outsider, feels people are being a bit too negative at the moment.

“I really think nepotism and favouritism happen in all industries and everywhere. If tomorrow somebody I care about wants to start a career in films, I’ll be there to show him or her the way or guide and give advice, even talk to people on their behalf. It’s human nature to be biased. It’s how we are. Hum totally detach nahi kar sakte,” she shares. 

However, the Masaan (2015) doesn’t totally dismiss the fact that there are problematic areas in the film industry.

“But then, there’s a solution for it, too. It’s important to work with the right kind of people. I’m very positive about my career and this industry because I’ve worked with some fabulous people so far,” Tripathi explains.



Further talking about the so-called toxic star culture in Bollywood, the actor says even she has experienced some of it first hand, but eventually it’s about holding one’s own in such situations.

“You’ve to take a stand and decide who you want to be. Of course there are people who’d make others feel insecure and that tell them that they aren’t enough. I’ve also been told that ‘Shweta, enough of cute roles, change your image’. I’ve heard it a lot. But I don’t want to change myself to become a version of someone’s perception,” asserts the actor, who maintains that to stay away from such negativity, it’s pertinent to be around the right people.

“Only they’ll give you constructive criticism and feedback. And that’s all you need, not the other noises,” she ends.

