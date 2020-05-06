Sections
Home / Bollywood / Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Boys Locker Room controversy ‘disgusting’, Richa Chadha says it’s a ‘multi-faceted problem’

Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Boys Locker Room controversy ‘disgusting’, Richa Chadha says it’s a ‘multi-faceted problem’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker have all responded to the Boys Locker Room controversy.

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:38 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Richa Chadha have talked about the ‘Locker Room’ controversies.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has slammed the ‘Boys Locker Room’ and ‘Girl Locker Room’ controversy as ‘disgusting’ and compared it to deadly viruses. Sharing a post on Instagram, Siddhant weighed in on the controversy.

Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from Delhi has stirred up a storm . The students engaged in conversations about rape, and sexually objectified and shared photos of several underage girls.

 



In his post, Siddhant showed how locker room also belonged in the same family as the coronaviruses. “Extreme Red zones. #BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting,” he captioned his post.

Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also talked about the controversy. “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon,” tweeted Richa Chadha.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn death of pet dog Bruno: ‘Graced our lives for 11 years but made connection of a lifetime’

Swara Bhasker expressed: “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents and teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!”

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. As many as 22 other boys have also have been identified.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
May 06, 2020 16:11 IST
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020:  Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Newborns at Yatharth Hospital, bring hope for a brighter tomorrow
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Pune-Bhopal train for migrant workers on the anvil: District collector
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Constable dies of Covid-19, first case in Delhi Police
May 06, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.