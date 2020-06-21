Sections
Home / Bollywood / Siddhant Chaturvedi says his song Dhoop was shot by his dad: ‘He put a lot of effort into it for me’

Actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi has shared on Father’s Day that it was his father who shot the video for Dhoop.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a special message on Father’s Day.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that he recently worked with his father on his song, Dhoop. Siddhant’s father, a chartered accountant, picked up the camera for the first time to shoot his music video, Dhoop which was released recently.

“My dad helped me shoot my first ever music video, Dhoop. It was all new for him as it is not his field of expertise but he put a lot of effort into it for me and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. Working on the song was almost like a family event and we had a lot of fun,” he said.

 

On Sunday, he also shared a special Father’s Day post for his father. “Jaane kaisi Ghadi pehnte hain Papa..Ache-Bure Samay ke saath-saath, Zindagi ka Tajurba aur Tareeka bhi batati hai (Don’t know what kind of watch my father wears. It tells you about the good time and the bad and also about life’s lessons),” he captioned a picture of the two.



 

Siddhant recently took to Instagram, where he put up two videos of himself dancing. He was seen dancing to Ed Sheeran’s track Autumn leaves in a yellow shirt, blue shorts and sunglasses. “You’re miles away... and yesterday you were here with me. #AutumnLeaves. Re-uploaded as there was some glitch in the previous one,” he wrote as the caption.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Siddhant has been utilizing his time productively during the lockdown by working on the scripts and doing readings for his upcoming projects. Siddhant has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in unty Aur Babli 2, followed by Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

