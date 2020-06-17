Siddhant Chaturvedi shares unfulfilled wish of meeting Sushant Singh Rajput one: ‘Ab hum hain, to tum nahi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame has shared an emotional post in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on Sunday. He has shared how he wanted to meet him someday and have a conversation in Bhojpuri.

“Jab tum they, hum kujh nahi they, ab hum hain, to tum nahi, socha tha...milkar bhojpuri me batiyaenge tumse guru...Ballia se Patna itna bhi door nahi (When you were there, I was a nobody, now I am but you are not there. I used to think of meeting you and having a conversation in Bhojpuri with you...Patna isn’t that far from Ballia).”

While Sushant hailed from Patna in Bihar, Siddhant is from a nearby town Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier shared a heartbreaking note on the actor’s death, along with a picture of them together, which he wanted to show him one day.

Siddhant had shared a picture from an event where he met Sushant and his Drive co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga - “Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput (This photo is very special. I had thought of showing it to you whenever we would meet and I would have asked you - “Do you remember? I am that boy. My journey had started my journey from here, and you will always be a part of it my brother).”

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

