Siddhant Chaturvedi shares video of him dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput to Chikni Chameli: ‘I didn’t sleep that night’

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared one of his most special moment with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the two danced to Chikni Chameli at a college event. Siddhant said the way Sushant announced his name on stage, his parents got convinced of his acting dreams and allowed him to pursue a career in Bollywood.

The video shows Siddhant and Sushant dancing like there’s no tomorrow on the stage as a huge crowd claps and cheers for them. Sushant was the special guest at a talent hunt event where Siddhant emerged as the winner.

Talking about the fond memory, he wrote, “College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath “the usual combo”- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia...Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..! Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar...Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi...CA choro beta, Hero bante hain! Permission mil gai. Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. (I was in the college, pursuing B.com with CA. Took part in a talent hunt and I won. We danced and my confidence knew no bounds. Me and my family didn’t sleep that night...my name was announced on stage by Sushant Singh Rajput! My parents thought that there must be something in me...leave CA son, lets become a hero! I got the permission, my new beginning).”

Coming back to the present day, Siddhant went on to add, “Aaj kal bhi Neend nahi ati. Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai. Socha share karun ya nahi...? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain. Share karna toh banta hai guru! @sushantsinghrajput. (These days also I don’t get sleep... Saw this video a thousand times. Was thinking whether I should share it or not...? Then I thought the two brothers danced like crazy, it’s worth sharing boss.)”

This is not the first time Siddhant has talked about that special day. He had earlier shared an unfulfilled wish of chatting with the late actor one day. He had written in one of his earlier posts in Hindi, “When you were there, I was a nobody, now I am but you are not there. I used to think of meeting you and having a conversation in Bhojpuri with you...Patna isn’t that far from Ballia.”

He had also shared a picture from that day and said that he wanted to show it to Sushant one day and ask if he remembers him. “My journey had started from here, and you will always be a part of it my brother,” he wrote in that post.

