Sections
Home / Bollywood / Siddhanth Kapoor on OTT vs theatres: People shouldn’t be in a hurry, araam se ghar baith ke TV pe dekho

Siddhanth Kapoor on OTT vs theatres: People shouldn’t be in a hurry, araam se ghar baith ke TV pe dekho

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor feels that he understands the uncertainty with regards to reopening of theatres as well as the risks involved.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:45 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor ‘s film Chehre is also headed for a direct-to-OTT release

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor terms the whole debate around whether films should wait for a theatrical release or go directly on OTT platforms a “futile discussion”.

Rather than cribbing about it, the actor says everyone should count their blessings about the existence of OTT platforms. “We’re lucky enough that the OTT option is there in the absence of theatres. Now people sitting at home can enjoy watching new stuff. The support the OTT platforms are giving our films, is commendable,” he says, adding, “We have no other choice right now. Waiting with finished projects makes no sense, so best it to opt for web release.”

Kapoor, whose film, Chehre is also headed for a direct-to-OTT release, understands the uncertainty with regards to reopening of theatres as well as the risks involved. 

He says, “Theatres should not open this whole year, I feel. Taking a flight and going to a theatre is a very similar experience right now. People will have to wear masks, body suits and they’ll be uncomfortable. That’ll compromise the cinema-going experience.”



The 36-year-old also opines that this isn’t the time to take rash decisions on anyone’s part, and safety should be paramount.

“People shouldn’t be in a hurry (to reopen theatres). OTT platforms hain bhagwaan ka diya hua. It’s releasing all new films. Sushant’s (Singh Rajput) film (Dil Bechara) also released. It’s amazing to see the kind of love that’s coming his way. The OTTs are actually reaching out and helping. Araam se ghar baith ke TV pe dekho,” he adds.

Even though many have resumed shoots, Kapoor says he’ll still wait out a bit longer before getting back to work himself.

“I’ve given few tentative dates for my incomplete and new projects. I also do gigs, like produce music and stuff, and that’ll also not happen for a bit. I feel the main work will start when the vaccine comes out,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days: Report
Aug 01, 2020 16:03 IST
Delhi HC issues show-cause notice to school for disallowing students from online classes over fee
Aug 01, 2020 16:03 IST
Alia Bhatt considers turning cat paparazzi as alternative career. See pics
Aug 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Sam Billings banking on IPL experience to play 2023 World Cup in India
Aug 01, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.