Siddhanth Kapoor on OTT vs theatres: People shouldn’t be in a hurry, araam se ghar baith ke TV pe dekho

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor terms the whole debate around whether films should wait for a theatrical release or go directly on OTT platforms a “futile discussion”.

Rather than cribbing about it, the actor says everyone should count their blessings about the existence of OTT platforms. “We’re lucky enough that the OTT option is there in the absence of theatres. Now people sitting at home can enjoy watching new stuff. The support the OTT platforms are giving our films, is commendable,” he says, adding, “We have no other choice right now. Waiting with finished projects makes no sense, so best it to opt for web release.”

Kapoor, whose film, Chehre is also headed for a direct-to-OTT release, understands the uncertainty with regards to reopening of theatres as well as the risks involved.

He says, “Theatres should not open this whole year, I feel. Taking a flight and going to a theatre is a very similar experience right now. People will have to wear masks, body suits and they’ll be uncomfortable. That’ll compromise the cinema-going experience.”

The 36-year-old also opines that this isn’t the time to take rash decisions on anyone’s part, and safety should be paramount.

“People shouldn’t be in a hurry (to reopen theatres). OTT platforms hain bhagwaan ka diya hua. It’s releasing all new films. Sushant’s (Singh Rajput) film (Dil Bechara) also released. It’s amazing to see the kind of love that’s coming his way. The OTTs are actually reaching out and helping. Araam se ghar baith ke TV pe dekho,” he adds.

Even though many have resumed shoots, Kapoor says he’ll still wait out a bit longer before getting back to work himself.

“I’ve given few tentative dates for my incomplete and new projects. I also do gigs, like produce music and stuff, and that’ll also not happen for a bit. I feel the main work will start when the vaccine comes out,” he concludes.

