Siddharth Gupta recalls living with Sushant Singh Rajput for a year, says SSR hated being alone, ‘was in deeply spiritual place'

Actor Siddharth Gupta has recalled what it was like living with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Sushant didn’t like being alone, and was in a very spiritual place in his life.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Siddharth Gupta and Sushant Singh Rajput pose together.

Actor Siddharth Gupta, who lived with the late Sushant Singh Rajput for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019, has recalled what Sushant was like as a person. Sushant died by suicide in June.

In an interview, Siddharth said that Sushant hated being alone, and was in a deeply spiritual phase when they lived together.

“He was everything that doesn’t have a definition to be very honest, he was a mentor, he was a brother,” Siddharth told The Quint. “Staying with him was like getting inspired everyday. The reason we connected was a lot of common interests, we were a lot into sports, I’m majorly into sports he was majorly into sports, I’m an engineer, he is an engineer, I’m into science he is into science. And beyond that, he took me to the other side of it where he made me understand the biggest thing, consciousness, he was a maverick.”

He continued, “He was a mad person. I thought he was a genetic specimen. He didn’t like being alone.”



 

Siddharth said that while ‘mere mortals’ such as himself would go to bed at a particular time, Sushant would ‘pass out’ without warning, and wake up a few hours later and sing bhajans. He would open Siddharth’s door slightly, so that he would wake up from the sound of the bhajans in the morning. “When I would get up, two cups of coffee would already be ready for me. I’m a coffee addict because of him,” Siddharth said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput helped Vikas Gupta’s brother, producer says ‘Will always be grateful’

Siddharth added then when they were living together, Sushant was in a deeply spiritual phase. “I’ve met him at different phases, and in every phase, he was a different person,” he said. “He could talk about anything under the sun. One thing that I learned from him is that consciousness is something we should be grateful for.” Sushant’s death is a major loss to Siddharth, he said, because ‘he had great dreams, and he taught us how to dream.’

Siddharth’s brother, Vikas, in a video message after Sushant’s death, thanked the late actor for ‘looking after Sid’. “You did more than a friend would ever do for me we will always be grateful,” he said.

