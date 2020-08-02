Siddharth Pithani reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was heartbroken in January, said ‘I have no one’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has said the late actor was heartbroken in January and said that he had no one in this world. He had also shared his plans of moving away from the city life and doing farming.

Siddharth told Zoom in an interview that Sushant had called him in the first week of January and had said, “Please come back, I think we can do something together. I don’t want to act anymore. We can start something in the field of virtual reality and other content. I am sure you are the right person for this. Leave your job, I will pay you the same salary.”

Siddharth said that the Chhichhore actor wanted him to come the same day post which he abandoned his company, his apartment and packed whatever he could and left to meet Sushant. He said when he reached Sushan’t house, he looked very heartbroken, said, ‘I don’t have anyone right now,’ and was crying.

He said Sushant asked him to stay with him and assured him that he will take care of his family as his own.

He said the Sonchiriya actor wanted a very simple life and was disturbed by the crowd on roads which he saw from his window. Siddharth said Sushant turned very emotional and said, “These all are actors, they are acting.”

‘Sushant said, “I have no one. We will go away from all this. We will go to Pavna,” claimed Siddharth. He said Sushant had a farmhouse in Pavna where they used to go to unwind and do all sorts of adventurous activities like trekking, cycling, exercising and also had a pool table. “Sushant said we can do farming and live on a budget,” Siddharth added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He is said to be suffering from depression. His father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has accused her of abetment to suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

