Sections
Home / Bollywood / Siddharth Roy Kapur says film industry must be ‘extra careful’ while restarting shoots post pandemic

Siddharth Roy Kapur says film industry must be ‘extra careful’ while restarting shoots post pandemic

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said that if the film industry does not take every precaution while resuming work, it could lead to a far worse situation.

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:04 IST

By IANS | Posted by Samrudhi Ghosh, Indo Asian News Service

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said that the film industry will have to be very careful while resuming work.

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says it is important to take baby steps while restarting the entertainment industry once the lockdown is over. Post pandemic, the producer feels everyone has to be “extra careful” -- failure of which will only lead to a “worse situation”.

“Coming to the post-pandemic situation, we have to take baby steps and go very slow,” Siddharth said. “Because in filmmaking we need a lot of crew and we have to be very careful with that, because lives can be at risk. If we don’t be extra careful, we will be in a worse situation where we won’t have an option even to restart,” he added.

Talking about his love for movies, Siddharth said: “I was obsessed with movies from my childhood. I used to always participate in theatre. Being from a non-industry background, it was a kind of unimaginable dream but I was always engaged in the entertainment field -- be it creative writing, acting, directing or producing.”

Also read | Viineet Kumar Singh on Betaal receiving mixed reviews: ‘I have been experimenting and will continue doing so’



“At that time, I used to enjoy being in the production team and I used to like the fact that a producer is involved in the journey from start to end, and brings all the talent and creativity together to create magic on screen. That’s how my journey started. When I finished my first year B.Com, I started my internship with UTV Productions. It was a small production house but with a big ambition. I used to like the passion and energy in the environment and that’s when I met Ronnie Screwvala,” he added.



Siddharth continued: “I was always in touch with him. Later when I was in Hong Kong, working with a leading production house, I got a call from Ronnie and he asked me to be part of his dream. I thought it was an amazing idea and we did some amazing work together.”

He expressed his views during a conversation with actor Kiran Joneja in the virtual edition of her chat show Insider Talk. Along with the show, Kiran is also hosting free acting workshops on social.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur
May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Rajnath Singh talks to US defence secy over regional progress
May 30, 2020 08:18 IST
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
May 30, 2020 08:22 IST
Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore programme to generate employment
May 30, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.