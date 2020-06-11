Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra asked to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in one word, here’s what he said

Sidharth Malhotra asked to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in one word, here’s what he said

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was asked to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in one word. Here’s what he came up with.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at her birthday party.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was asked during an Instagram question-and-answer session to describe his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani, in one word. In giving his answer, Sidharth took the opportunity to plug their upcoming movie as well.

“Shershaah,” he replied to the fan’s question. The actors will unite on screen for the first time in the upcoming war drama, slated for release later this year.

Last month, Sidharth dropped by Kiara’s Instagram live session and wrote in the comments section, “Thank you for this lovely chat.” In response, Kiara had written, “Thanks Sidharth Malhotra, I hope you’ve been watching this entire chat.”

Rumours about Kiara and Sidharth have been persisting for several months. In an episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar had asked Sidharth about his relationship status, to which the actor had replied, “The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single.”



Also read: Kiara Advani feels Kabir Singh criticism was unfair, reveals what could have been done differently to tone down backlash

Kiara had said as much at a red carpet event last year. Asked if she is dating Sidharth, the actor said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any suitable men in mind.

While Sidharth was last seen in Marjaavaan, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix film Guilty. She has several projects such as Indu Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxxmi Bomb and Shershaah lined up this year.

