Home / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty unite for romantic single Challon ke Nishaan. See pic

Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty unite for romantic single Challon ke Nishaan. See pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a new romantic single Challon ke Nishaan.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty will be seen in Challon ke Nishaan.

Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty have come together for a romantic single titled Challon ke Nishaan. The two have shared the first poster of the song which shows them huddled together in a romantic moment.

While Sidharth and Diana are seen in ethnic wear, sharing a hug on one side of the poster, there is also a bewildered Sidharth on the other side.

 

Sidharth had earlier featured in a romantic single Masakali 2.0, opposite Tara Sutaria. Diana had made a special appearance in the song Sheher Ki Ladki in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana.



Sidharth has just wrapped up the shoot of biographical war action film Shershaah. The Student of The Year star posted some snaps from the sets of his new project as he got his hair and make-up done for the shoot. In the pictures, Sidharth is seen sitting in a green room, as he gets ready for the filming. He is seen sporting a white apron as he gets his make-up applied through an airbrush by a make-up artist wearing a PPE kit. The 35-year-old star simply captioned the pictures as, “Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah.”

In January, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped intriguing posters from the film. In the captivating posters, the Marjaavaan actor is seen as an Indian Army officer in combat. Shershaah is based on the life of Param Veer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Kiara Avani and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Diana will now be seen in Shiddat, also starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

