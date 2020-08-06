Sections
Sidharth Malhotra shares picture of his work from home setup, gets trolled by Kiara Advani: ‘Have you read any of these books?’

Kiara Advani dropped a sassy comment on a post shared by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen together in Shershaah.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a fun picture of his ‘jugaad’ work from home setup on Thursday. As impressive as it was, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani still found a way to tease him about it.

The photo showed Sidharth sitting in front of a vanity with books piled one on top of another, holding up his phone. Sidharth can be seen with a coffee cup in his hand, glowing in the lights of his vanity. “My work from home setup #Jugaad,” he captioned the post. Commenting on the post, Kiara wrote, “Have you read any of these books.”

 

Sidharth’s fans, however, found the setup quite relatable. “Even do the same during my online classes,” wrote one. “Kya #jugaad hai sid,” wrote another.



Recently, Kiara celebrated her 28th birthday and Sidharth wished her with an Instagram post. “Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth wrote with a picture, posted on his Instagram Stories. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.” The photo showed Kiara surrounded with cakes and balloons.

 

Kiara also took to Instagram to share a picture from her at-home birthday celebrations. In the caption, she went on to extend gratitude towards her fans, friends, and family for showering love and best wishes on her. “With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends, and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls, and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “Feeling so so so loved. I pray you are as Happy, healthy, and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me. All Gods blessings,” Kiara added.

Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together in Shershaah next. Sidharth will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the film. The two recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the decorated soldier on his 21st death anniversary.

