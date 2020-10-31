Sikandar Kher on Bollywood debates: People always find something to blame in life

Controversies around the Hindi film industry began on a volatile note after the sad passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, and it snowballed too quickly into ugly debates around the dark side of Bollywood. While admitting that they were big debates, actor Sikandar Kher feels he doesn’t want to read too much into all of it.

“I don’t need to deal with all of this negativity because I’m very okay with where I am. Today it was all this, tomorrow it’ll be something else, that keeps changing. It doesn’t even occur to me to react. People will always find something to blame in life. One may blame another for taking ones job and so on and so forth,” shares Sikandar, who will be next seen in web series Mum Bhai.

Things may not have completely died down yet, the actor feels that he wants to be blissfully away from all of it.

“On a very personal level, I don’t look at it like that only, so it doesn’t bother me . I didn’t bother me at all, theek hai, you want to blame, but you’ll forget about it tomorrow. People’s memories are very short and everything is very fickle in the industry,” he points out.

Amid the negativity around, Sikandar found solace in his step-father Anupam Kher and the two spent a lot of time together in the last few months. The duo also shared heartfelt posts for one another on social media reminiscing the good times they spent together in the past 8 months.

“Spending a lot of time with somebody during the lockdown is not easy. He’s a real cool guy to be with, and I had great fun with him. And he has a great sense of humour. In situations like this you need to keep it light. It was already very hectic and heavy and we decided to keep it easy at home,” adds the actor, who celebrated his birthday on October 31.

Other than being a great father, Sikandar also looks up to Anupam as a professional. “He’s somebody who likes pushing himself and keeps working. He can’t sit and in one place and he is very inspiring for sure,” the actor concludes.