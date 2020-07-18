Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sikandar Kher on theatres vs OTT debate: Whenever, wherever a film releases, it should just see the light of the day

Sikandar Kher on theatres vs OTT debate: Whenever, wherever a film releases, it should just see the light of the day

Actor Sikandar Kher, who stars in Sooryavanshi, feels there are much bigger problems than just films in the current Covid-19 crisis.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST

By Rishabh Suri,

Actor Sikandar Kher’s performance in the web show Aarya is being praised.

For Sikandar Kher, 2020 is already looking like a big year at the work front. After getting rave reviews for his web show Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen, he is now looking up to the release of the much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which got delayed with the onset of the pandemic.

While he’s in a happy space, ask him if the uncertainty got to him after theatres were shut down earlier this year, Kher says, “I think there are much bigger problems here than just films. It has been a full shutdown all over. Economically, I think we’ve gone back by 10-15 years, everybody’s business has been damaged.”

 

Whether a film gets a theatrical release or goes directly on the web, Kher says it’s the makers’ call and he would go with whatever they decide.



“I’m sure that producers and everybody must be going through hell. For me, being an actor, I also luckily get over with one project, and I get on to the next and adjust my mindset. At the end of the day, it’s a producer’s child, and I’m sure they’re thinking about it a lot more, and finding the best possible way of going about it,” says the 38-year-old.

Kher emphasises that all he cares about is the project reaching out to the audiences, and the medium doesn’t really matter.

“The business side of it, I don’t know really well. Wherever a film releases, it should see the light of the day. Whatever people think is the right strategy, the producers and everybody else — they must have thought of something. I don’t have a problem, a film should just release,” he maintains.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP MLA files FIR against Surjewala, Dotasra for allegations against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Jul 18, 2020 13:05 IST
Nikita Gandhi feels online paid gigs is the way out for singers right now
Jul 18, 2020 13:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh crosses 40,000-mark, witnesses surge in active cases: Covid-19 state tally
Jul 18, 2020 13:08 IST
Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule
Jul 18, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.