Simi Garewal applauds Kangana Ranaut’s bravery, says a ‘powerful person had viciously tried to destroy’ her career

Veteran actor Simi Garewal has called actor Kangana Ranaut brave for speaking against powerful filmmakers in Bollywood and their monopoly on their industry. Simi said in a series of tweets that she is feeling ‘depressed’ after hearing what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and said someone ‘powerful’ tried to sabotage Kangana’s career as well.

Simi said she wasn’t as brave as Kangana to call out the one who wronged her. “I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave...@KanganaOffical,” she wrote in a tweet.

Simi’s tweets came after she watched Kangana’s interview with Republic TV on Sushant’s death. “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it must change,” she said. Simi hoped the actor’s death would bring an awakening in the industry. “When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput ‘s death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood,” she wrote in her tweet.

Twitter users were appreciative of Simi’s support towards the cause. “More and more people are coming out and speaking up now. Sushant you changed India! You sacrificed your life for the good of India. You will be in our hearts forever. Everyone else is OUT OUT OUT OUT,” read a tweet. “It’s good to see you talk about this as well. You were a wonderful actress and it’s a shame if your presence on screen was reduced because of someone else’s act,” read another tweet.

In her interview with Republic TV, Kangana had said that she would return her Padma Shri if her claims about Sushant’s death were proven wrong. ““They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana said. “I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at 34 years old. He was reportedly suffering from depression. His death has triggered a debate on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood with many targeting powerful filmmakers and star kids on social media.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

