Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive: Fatima Sana Sheikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh is pleased that her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing soon. The cherry on the cake for her is that it is releasing in the theatres. Intimidated by co-star Manoj Bajpayee, she shares, “When I heard the script, I was blown up by the cast. I signed the film as I wanted to work with Manoj sir, Diljit (Dosanj) and director Abhishek Sharma. Working with the talented Manoj sir is was quite enriching. I was quite nervous about how performing in front of him but he made me quite comfortable. Doing a situational comedy was a first for me, so while acting, I learnt my strengths and weaknesses.” Shaikh found Diljit “such a sweet bachcha and so talented”.

While it is good news that the film will release in theatres, with the pandemic the footfalls might not be as expected. The Dangal (2016) actor is unfazed. “I try not to think about these things. I am focusing on the fact that two of my films will release soon. Pandemic and Corona are the new normal and we have to live with it. Who knew we would be stuck at home for year in 2020. Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive. So, I hope for the best and as every day, we are surviving the pandemic, so we will the smaller things like these (boxoffice).”

She has had a few releases in the last few years and doesn’t mind the slow growth. Talking about her career trajectory, she says, “I am instinct-driven. I take on movies that I would enjoy as an audience or else I don’t. Pata nahin kitna sahi ya galat hai yeh but I am following my heart for now. I don’t have a road map for my career. Neither do I step out often nor am I that visible as I stick to what I know. In all these years, I have done limited work as I like staying in my comfort zone.”