Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants: ‘Thank you for helping those in need’

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing Covid-19-induced lockdown. She tweeted about him on Sunday.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from different state governments. Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Smriti said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.”

In his tweet, Sonu had written in Hindi: “Paedal kyun jaaoge dost, number bhejo (why will you walk back home? send your number).” He was responding to a person who had tweeted to him, asking for help. He wanted to reach Uttar Pradesh and from there, he would walk back to his village, the person said.

Prior to Smriti, NCP leader and minister in the Government of Maharashtra Jayant Patil too had praised Sonu for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes. Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the water resources minister termed the actor as an “inspiring hero” in reality.

“Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood,” tweeted Patil, who heads the state NCP unit. He also shared a picture of Sood standing near the buses reportedly arranged by him to ferry migrant workers.

