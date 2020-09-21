Smriti Irani responds to question on Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Union Minister Smriti Irani has commented on actor Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The minister, who oversees the National Commission for Women, has said that the NCW has already issued a statement on the matter.

In a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Payal accused Anurag of forcing himself upon her. She wrote on Saturday, “Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Narendra Modi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Smriti told Republic TV, “I am in a Constitutional position that oversees the National Commission for Women. NCW has made a public statement, hence it will be inappropriate for me to digress and get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case.”

Anurag’s lawyer has issued a statement denying the allegations. The statement reads: ‘My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani.”

The NCW has taken cognizance of the allegations, and has asked Payal to file a detailed complaint, following which a police complaint can be made. Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a statement that the NCW will support Payal.

Several of Anurag’s friends and collaborators have spoken up in his defence. His first wife Arti Bajaj, denouncing the allegations, also offered a statement in his support.

