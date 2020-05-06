Sections
Home / Bollywood / Smriti Irani writes a poem to thank Gulzar for ‘helping us get over our corona blues’

Smriti Irani writes a poem to thank Gulzar for ‘helping us get over our corona blues’

Smriti Irani wrote an interesting poem as she praised lyricist Gulzar and revealed she had a chat with him.

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:55 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani shares a beautiful poem praising Gulzar.

Union minister Smriti Irani got poetic as she praised lyricist and poet Gulzar’s skills and said his words are keeping our lives lively during the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Smriti posted a picture of Gulzar on Instagram with the message, “Jinki wajah se zindagi Gulzar hai aaj unse baat hui.Jinki kalam se gilahri ke joothe matar ka swaad aa jaye, jinke Jinhone chappe chappe me charkha chalwaya shabdo ka. Jinki ek lakeer pe bade se bada sitara chaiyyan chaiyyan karta hua rel ki raftaar ki tarah dil ko chu jaye. Unko salaam. Kyuki unki kalam se Corona me bhi zindagi kahi na kahi Gulzar hai.” Written like a poem, the post mentions some of the most popular Bollywood songs penned by Gulzar, from Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale (Maachis) and Chaiyya Chaiyya (Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta-Manisha Koirala’s Dil Se).

 

Sharing the image, she wrote, “There are many in our lives who impact us unknowingly... their lives , their works inspire millions & touch many a chords.. today I asked one such person “ sab khairiyat Sir ?“. I’ve had the privilege of being inspired by his craft over the years. Say thank you to those who help us get over our corona blues ... jinki wajah se aapki zindagi Gulzar hai.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that

Smriti Irani has worked in several TV shows before she moved to politics. While she had been an active participant in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she contested elections only in 2004. She was seen on popular shows Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kavita, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasmaan, among others.

