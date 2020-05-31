Sections
Sobhita Dhulipala: It’s hard to ignore the truth of migrants on streets, very convenient to forget how privileged we all are

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who turns 28 today, says that this lockdown period has given her a chance to value relationships and people more than ever. She adds that “only when you are deprived of something, you seek it further”.

Updated: May 31, 2020 12:10 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala feels there are so many things one needs to be grateful for.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala agrees that the lockdown situation has made us realise how fortunate we are — we just have to stay at home to protect ourselves, more so when we look at the situation of migrants in the country.

“I absolutely do,” she says, “It is just so hard to ignore the truth on streets. It’s very convenient to forget how privileged we all are, because obviously we always tend to look at what we don’t have, and we aspire towards it, feeling ‘shit we are stuck at this point in our lives, itna karna hai, I have to earn this’. You forget the people who have so little!”

Expressing her helplessness on the plight of migrant workers, she says, “I think this whole migrant crisis is heartbreaking. I read about the lady who dies on the train, and the child walked around her body trying to wake her up. It was heart wrenching.”



The Made in Heaven actor, who turns 28 today, feels there’s so much we need to be grateful for. “This period has humbled me further. My head and heart have always been like the hour glass, one filling, other empties. This time has deepened empathy,” she adds.



Mention her birthday and Dhulipala says she doesn’t have any special plans for today. I fact, she never goes all out in celebrating her birthday anyway, she reveals.

“I don’t do much usually. Once I was travelling, this other time I found a cool new library, I spent the whole day by myself there. I don’t think birthdays have been days where I specially had any kind of gathering, I have been little more modest on that front. I don’t think it’s largely different in the lockdown, except that I am home alone in my Mumbai apartment. I don’t know what I am going to miss,” she says.

 

Like many, Dhulipala says she has also utilised the past two months in the lockdown to introspect, and they have given her a chance to realise the value of relationships and people.

She explains, “There’s this quote I read as a teenager: ‘Absence is to love, what wind is to fire, it inflames the large and extinguishes the small’. This absence, vacancy in the lockdown has made me value certain relationships even more. When you are deprived of something, you seek it further.”

The Ghost Story actor further shares how this lockdown turned an opportunity for her, “to reconnect with my childhood friends, neighbours and people from my hometown in Visakhapatnam. I have grown more fonder of many people in my life. I will probably speak to them on my birthday.”

