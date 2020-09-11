Sections
Sobhita Dhulipala to resume shooting for Sitara in November, film to get a direct-to-digital release

Sitara, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles, will resume shooting in November. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha star in Sitara.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies has announced its next direct-to-digital release, Sitara, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha. The film, directed by Vandana Kataria, revolves around a fiercely independent interior designer and an aspiring chef working out the issues in their relationship.

Sitara will resume filming in November. After a brief schedule in Mumbai, the shoot was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sobhita expressed her excitement about being back on set. “A film like Sitara is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit. Raring to go!,” she said.

“A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor! Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP,” a tweet shared on RSVP Movies’ official handle read, along with a still from the film. In the photo, Sobhita was seen planting a kiss on Rajeev’s forehead.

 



The screenplay has been co-written by Vandana and Sonia Bahl, with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal writing the dialogues.

Vandana said that Sitara is a relatable story, as it is about ‘something that all modern-day families experience’. She said, “Sitara is a story that has been very close to my heart. It is something that all modern-day families experience but are reluctant to confront. Having a producer like Ronnie on board is just a perfect fit to say such stories. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule but given the new normal, I am excited to get back on set and bring this story to life.”

Ronnie said, “Sitara is a story about love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness and redemption. There can be no better woman than Vandana to direct this digital film for RSVP. Hoping to bring this story about a dysfunctional family to audiences early next year.”

