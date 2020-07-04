Soha Ali Khan accepts her ‘inflated’ electricity bill was accurate: ‘I now understand’

After Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan has also accepted her ‘inflated’ electricity bill for the month of June. She had earlier complained about receiving a bill for a larger-than-usual amount and had asked if subscribers were simply expected to accept it and pay.

On Wednesday, Soha tweeted that she has understood what the issue was after a chat with the power company’s customer service executive. “Thank you Joohi from Customer Care at @Adani_Elec_Mum for the thorough responses to my queries. I now understand that we were underbilled for the past few months and the comparison with last year’s billings illuminated the matter further,” she wrote.

In her original tweet, Soha had written, “Are we just meant to accept these inflated electricity rates and pay them? @Adani_Elec_Mum we have received a bill that is three times our usual amount. Could you please explain?”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had also tweeted about her Rs 36,000 electricity bill and finding out that it was legitimate after all. After some heavy calculations, she figured out the bill was legitimate after all. “So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the ‘approximate’ reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it,” she wrote in her tweet and attached a picture of the calculations she did on a piece of paper. The Rs 36,000 bill is for three months of electricity.

Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea, and many other customers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June. The company had informed that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. Apart from Adani, other utilities like Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

