Home / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan: ‘Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she wants to be faster than him’

Soha Ali Khan: ‘Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she wants to be faster than him’

Soha Ali Khan talks about the equation her daughter Inaaya shares with her cousin and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, fondly called Tim.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena and Soha often meet and arrange play dates for the cousins Inaaya and Taimur.

Actor Soha Ali Khan has said that her young daughter, Inaaya listens to Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and she tries to copy him, adding that she wants to be faster than him. Inaaya is nine months younger than Taimur.

Revealing the equation between the cousins, Soha told Times of India, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Earlier this month, Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan hosted Soha, her actor- husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Sharing a glimpse from the get together, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya and Taimur, dressed as Batman and captioned it, “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc.”

 



 

Elaborating on their recent family reunion, Soha told the daily, “Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin.We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by.”

Shortly after the nationwide lockdown was lifted May 31, Inaaya, Soha, and her husband Kunal Kemmu went around to Saif and Kareena’s house. They were photographed arriving by the paparazzi.

