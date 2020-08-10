Sections
Home / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan shares adorable photo capturing Inaaya’s love of reading, says ‘booked for the weekend’

Soha Ali Khan shares adorable photo capturing Inaaya’s love of reading, says ‘booked for the weekend’

Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya engrossed in a book on the occasion of Book Lovers Day. See it here.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya seems to love books already.

Soha Ali Khan seems to have inculcated an early love of books in her two-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Book Lovers Day (August 9), Soha shared a picture of Inaaya engrossed in a book. “Booked for the weekend #bookloversday,” she captioned her Instagram post.

“We love this ... you are such an inspiration #letsread #bookloversday,” Neha Dhupia commented on the post. “What a balanced upbringing baby is getting,” one Instagram user wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the ‘adorable’ post.

Book Lovers Day, celebrated on August 9 every year in the US, is an unofficial holiday that celebrates reading good literature. Soha, incidentally, is also a published author. Her debut book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, came out in 2017 and chronicles her life.

 



Also see: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s chat revelation, shares video of actor praising Priyanka

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha had said she was sceptical about writing a book. “I was a student of History in college, so we had to write a lot of essays, and since then a lot of people said you write so well, you should write a book someday. Of course, I love reading, but I have always said that there’s a great difference between being a good reader and being able to write.”

“The publishers came to me with a proposition to publish my book and said that ‘We hear you are intelligent, maybe we could work with you’. At that time, it sounded really daunting, to be able to write 40,000-50,000 words. I didn’t know if I had it in me, so I asked if I could write just one chapter and send it to the editor first,” she said, adding that the first chapter was well-received by the editor, so she ended up taking on the project.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More and has acted in a number of films, including Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile. Her last release - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 - came out in 2018.

