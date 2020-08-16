Sections
Home / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan shares photo from brother Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash, says ‘You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me’

Soha Ali Khan shares photo from brother Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash, says ‘You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me’

Soha Ali Khan wished her brother Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post and said that he inspired her to be unapologetically herself.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with Saif Ali Khan at his birthday bash on Saturday night.

Soha Ali Khan wished her elder brother, Saif Ali Khan, on his 50th birthday with a precious Instagram post. She shared a picture from his birthday party on Saturday night, which also featured her husband, Kunal Kemmu.

“Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2,” Soha captioned the picture, which featured her and Kunal standing on either side of Saif, as the three of them smiled for the camera.

Apart from Soha and Kunal, Saif’s birthday bash was also attended by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

 



Recently, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, announced that they were expecting their second child together. They already have a three-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the news in a joint statement, the couple said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan says son Taimur brings out the best and worst in her: ‘Even I lose patience sometimes’

Soha had poked fun at Saif, who is set to become a father for the fourth time. Apart from Taimur, he has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Soha shared a picture of Saif striking a serious pose, with the words ‘The Quadfather’ (a play of the Hollywood classic The Godfather) hanging above it. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Saif has had three releases in 2020 so far. He played the antagonist in Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which he followed up with Jawaani Jaaneman. He was most recently seen in a guest appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Say what you feel, and speak up early
Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Jharkhand reports 480 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
From malaria, dengue to zika, how climate change could expose new epidemics
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.