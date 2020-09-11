Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra backs Kangana Ranaut, slams Farah Khan Ali for commenting on actor's 'class'

Sona Mohapatra backs Kangana Ranaut, slams Farah Khan Ali for commenting on actor’s ‘class’

Sona Mohapatra came out in support of Kangana Ranaut, whose office was partially demolished by the BMC earlier this week, and slammed Farah Khan Ali for commenting on her ‘class’ and ‘decency’.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sona Mohapatra hit out at Farah Khan Ali over her comments on Kangana Ranaut.

Singer Sona Mohapatra lashed out at jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali for her comments on actor Kangana Ranaut’s supposed lack of ‘decency’ and ‘class’. Farah had criticised Kangana for addressing Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as ‘tujhe’.

Hitting out at Farah, Sona wrote on Twitter, “Really now. That’s what bothering you the most??? ‘Class’, ‘decency’ & manner of speech? Entering Kangana’s home & breaking it down was the worst travesty in recent times in Mumbai & an open misuse of state machinery & #thuggery against an individual. Makes us all feel unsafe.” However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Kangana had earlier sent out a video message to Uddhav after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her office over alleged illegal constructions. Farah had said that Kangana ‘did not have the decency’ to address the Maharashtra CM respectfully.

In a series of tweets, Farah had called Kangana full of vainglory and wrote, “Moreover she did not have the decency to address the CM of Maharashtra. How dare she say ‘Tujhe’? He represents the people of Maharashtra and deserves the respect of office while addressing .Class would dictate ‘Aap’ not ‘Tujhe kya lagta hain!’”



“I may have a hundred grievances against certain politicians leaders but I have never addressed anyone with disrespect personally and I never will because I was brought up to show decency to the uniform and elected representatives even if I don’t agree with their politics,” she had written in another tweet.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a video addressing Uddhav, in which she said in Hindi, “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you got revenge from me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow. Time will change.”

Kangana added that Uddhav did her a ‘huge favour’, as she could now relate to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. “I knew what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today, I have experienced it. I vow that I will make a film, not just on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir. I will rouse my fellow countrymen,” she had said.

The BMC’s demolition of Kangana’s office came just days after she criticised the Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She claimed that it was an attempt to silence her and vowed to expose Uddhav and Karan Johar’s ‘underhand’ ways.

