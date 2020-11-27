Sona Mohapatra hails court’s decision in favour of Kangana Ranaut, calls demolition of her office ‘blatant misuse of power’

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), directing demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office for alleged structural violations, and said that she will be compensated for the damages. The verdict was hailed by singer Sona Mohapatra, who called the partial demolition a ‘vindictive and malicious’ act.

“Yes. This act was a blatant misuse of power, vindictive & malicious & cannot be condoned at any level. (Rock on emoji) to the #Bombay high court for saying this & doing the right thing,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kangana put out a video thanking the judiciary after the court’s verdict in her favour. She wrote on Instagram, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. It’s only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

On Friday, the division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla held that the demolition was ‘actuated by malafide’ and was in complete disregard of Kangana’s rights. The court also expressed its disapproval of the civic body using ‘muscle power’ against a citizen.

The BMC partially demolished Kangana’s office in Mumbai, citing 14 alleged structural violations. She then sued the corporation and its officials, claiming Rs 2 crore in damages.

On September 11, two days after the demolition, Kangana had said that she does not have the finances to rebuild her office. “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world,” she had written on Twitter.

