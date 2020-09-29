Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra laughs off Rangoli Chandel’s ‘junk’ remark, takes a dig at nepotism: ‘My sisters don’t speak for me’

Sona Mohapatra has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calling her comments ‘below average junk’. The singer took a dig at nepotism and replied how her sisters don’t speak for her or troll for her. See her response here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut has blocked Sona Mohapatra.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel and singer Sona Mohapatra are now caught in a social media tiff. After Sona mentioned how Kangana had blocked her on Twitter, Rangoli had taken to Instagram to call the singer’s comments ‘below average junk’. Sona, in return, has taken a dig at nepotism and laughed off the remark.

Sharing a screengrab of Rangoli’s Instagram stories where she found a mention, Sona wrote: “Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what?Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me,I have two.Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual.”

 

 



Rangoli Chandel often speaks on behalf of Kangana Ranaut.

Rangoli has previously shared a story by a publication on Kangana blocking the singer and had written: “Sona ji I don’t even know who you are and what you do, but I keep seeing you on Kangana’s Google page all the time commenting on everything that she says. Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her, she can’t stand below average junk..@Sonamohapatra.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reacts to photo of his grave looking like ‘trash dumpster’, asks ‘Why should everything be exactly as per definition?’

Sona had, in fact, followed up her tweet on Rangoli with another one wherein she mentioned what, as per her, was the real reason for Kangana blocking her. She had spelt out her problem with Kangana and had written, “Not so. Blocked me after seeing my 45 min interview with @BDUTT a couple of days ago. Barely spoke about her for 2 mins & only when pushed to. My issue’s with her? 1)Opportunistic feminism; name calling. 2) Mis-using the star system to grab other people’s credits.”

On Monday, Sona spoke out against Kangana’s recent dig at Anushka Sharma. She had mentioned how Kangana wanted to criticise everyone and everything but didn’t know the world works on reciprocity. She added that Kangana hadn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self and hadn’t acknowledged anyone who cheered her.

