Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra on Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Anushka Sharma: ‘Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self’

Sona Mohapatra on Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Anushka Sharma: ‘Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self’

Sona Mohapatra said that though Kangana Ranaut has been brave enough to call out Bollywood’s ills, she has never stood up for anyone but herself. The singer also said that the ‘haramkhor’ comment, while wrong, was not misogynistic.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sona Mohapatra feels Kangana Ranaut needs to learn how to take criticism.

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who found out that she has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, said that the actor ‘wants to criticise everyone’ but needs to learn a thing or two about ‘how to take it’ herself. Sona said that while Kangana has shown enough courage to call out some of Bollywood’s malpractices, she has never stood up for anyone but herself.

Last week, Kangana accused actor Anushka Sharma of ‘selective feminism’, reminding her of the fact that she remained silent when the former was called ‘haramkhor’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. A Twitter user replied to Kangana saying, “U must remember ur tym whn @sonamohapatra raised her voice bt u didn’t supported her...u havn’t raised ur voice whn Jia Khan ws killed..so u don’t hav any ryt 2 blame others...stop playin victim card evrytyn..u neva evn appreciated SSR when he was alive...#BoycottKangana.”

Sona, responding to this tweet, wrote, “& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay.” She shared a screenshot which showed that she was blocked by Kangana on Twitter.

 



“Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff,” the singer added.

 

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pours his heart out in moving note: ‘I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin’

Last week, Kangana criticised Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka’s name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match but also accused her of ‘selective feminism’. Kangana wrote on Twitter, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool.”

Sona also claimed that calling Kangana ‘haramkhor’, while wrong, was not a misogynistic comment. She wrote, “& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women.”

 

Kangana was called ‘haramkhor’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Sep 28, 2020 15:51 IST
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Sep 28, 2020 15:24 IST
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut
Sep 28, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

WB CM slams govt for not answering most questions during parl session
Sep 28, 2020 16:03 IST
‘Can’t believe he’s not in Indian side’: Warne on 25-year-old batsman
Sep 28, 2020 16:03 IST
CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ‘No aspect has been ruled out’
Sep 28, 2020 15:55 IST
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Sep 28, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.