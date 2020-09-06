Sona Mohapatra on why she didn’t address ‘haramkhor ladki’ comment against Kangana Ranaut: ‘She doesn’t need my pity’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has replied to a woman who asked her why she didn’t address Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comment on Kangana Ranaut, calling her ‘haramkhor ladki’. The singer, who expresses her thoughts often on social media, said Kangana was a ‘self-made, smart and very capable’ woman who didn’t need her pity.

A woman wrote on Twitter, “Madam you have problem to compare a girl with Dawood but you are ok when a girl called #haramkhor in the state where you are living!! Do you have guts to reply them back??” Sona replied that she had ‘a problem with anyone calling anyone such names’. She added, “So don’t give me such bull shit, you lot of righteous & overnight crusaders of justice. This is not a man-woman thing either. The girl in question is self-made, smart & very capable. Doesn’t need my pity.”

She went on to add, “I’ve never had ANYONE from the industry speak up, support me all through the worst phases of being threatened, bullied, intimidated when I’d called out Salman Khan or Anu Malik Kangana Ranaut didn’t either. (Maybe will if I die?)Has never stopped me from speaking up. So STFU trolls.”

Kangana has been criticising Bollywood, the Mumbai Police and the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjay Raut has written in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

To this, Kangana responded, “Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” A back-and-forth ensued between the actor and the politician.