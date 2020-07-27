Sona Mohapatra on Zoya Akhtar’s take on nepotism: ‘Your privilege need not make you glib, condescending and smug’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to filmmaker Zoya Akhar’s take on the nepotism debate and she doesn’t agree with her. Taking to Twitter, Sona reposted a news piece about Zoya’s comment and wrote about being aware of one’s privilege.

“Your privilege need not be ur guilt but it need not make you so glib,condescending & smug.Of course u cannot ‘change’ ur parents.But what u can do is recognise the fortune,opportunities u were born into.Use ur privilege to bring fairness & balance?No. ‘Will not share MY cake’,” she wrote in her tweet.

Zoya, who is the daughter of lyricist Javed Akhtar, had said in an interview with India Today that she cannot change who she is born to. “It is not about inside-outsider, it is basically that people are angry about haves and have-nots in the country. This is playing out in the industry because this is a soft target. It’s not about making movies on getting a break, you want to be a star, you want to be invited to that party, and nobody can help you with that. And all I want to say is, no matter what anybody says I am not going to change my parents or my career, so now live with it,” she had said.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

Further talking about nepotism in Bollywood, Zoya had said, “It took me 7 years to make a movie and I was born in the lap of the industry. The outsiders like Reema Kagti, Anurag Kashyap all made movies before me, so everybody’s journey is different. My privilege was that I had a house to live in, and Farhan was working so he paid the bills, but nobody did my film because of my last name. Yes, access is a huge deal, but it doesn’t get a film made, ask me about it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more