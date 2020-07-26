Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate self-important’ gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate self-important’ gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

Sona Mohapatra has talked about a gang which forced her music composer husband Ram Sampath go through a tough phase.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sona Mohapatra with husband Ram Sampath.

Soon after music maestro AR Rahman talked about a gang working against him, singer Sona Mohapatra has revealed that her singer husband Ram Sampath was also targeted by the same. Sona was reacting to a news article about AR Rahman’s revelation.

She tweeted, “This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post.”

 

Ram Sampath has composed music for several successful films including Khakee, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Fukrey and Boothnath Returns. His last film as a music director was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees in 2017.



AR Rahman had made headlines on Saturday when he said during an interaction on Radio Mirchi that “there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

Talking about composing music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara, he said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana rejected 5-6 films before signing Vicky Donor, ‘I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance’

He elaborated, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate’ gang
Jul 26, 2020 11:36 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Day to mark India’s victory in 1999 conflict against Pakistan
Jul 26, 2020 11:38 IST
PM Modi dedicates Mann Ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas, shares Covid-19 inspirational stories
Jul 26, 2020 11:37 IST
Indian court summons Alibaba, founder Jack Ma on former employee’s complaint
Jul 26, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.